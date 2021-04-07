Havana launches survey on mobility patterns and real demand for transport





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) The Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS), implemented in Cuba for the first time with the aim of making the city inclusive, safe and sustainable, began this Tuesday in the country's capital city.



Under the responsibility of Havana's General Division of Provincial Transport (DGTP), the PMUS pays special attention to the needs of the population and seeks to ensure that all citizens are offered transportation options that allow them to access key destinations and services.



In statements to the press, DGTP communicator Patricia Lache Rendón assured that this Plan will also contribute to reduce noise pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy consumption; it could also improve air quality and help promote the beauty and quality of our environment and urban design for the benefit of the population, the economy and society in general.



Funded by Euroclima+ and the French Development Agency, PMUS is based on an origin-destination survey to get information on people's mobility patterns and their real needs for transportation. It will also shed light on the volume and direction of flows, as well as on the different modes of transport, timetables, socio-demographic characteristics of the respondent, and purposes of travel, among others.



Regarding the Plan’s usefulness, Lache Rendón pointed out that it will help improve the planning of transportation and road infrastructure and study the relationship between urban structure, displacements and daily mobility.



Other surveys for cyclists, motorcyclists and users of taxi services will be applied online. This data will be used to update a previous mobility study carried out in 2013.