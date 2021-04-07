Cuba and Belarus analyze the state of bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Juan Valdes, Cuban ambassador to Belarus, and Evgeny Shestakov, deputy foreign minister of that nation, discussed the state of bilateral relations between the two countries.



At a meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Minsk, the government representatives reviewed the main joint projects and areas of cooperation in the commercial, economic, scientific, technical, educational and cultural fields, reports the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, Cubaminrex.



As part of the links established between the two peoples, on January 15, Cuba and Belarus signed collaboration agreements in the fields of education and tourism.



In this regard, the Republican Institute of Professional Education of the Ministry of Education of Belarus and the Directorate of Technical and Vocational Training of the Ministry of Education of Cuba signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to expand the exchange in this field.



As a sign of these ties of friendship, at the end of October 2019, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited that European nation and was received by his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.



On that occasion, agreements were signed in the areas of health, agri-food, transport, education, research and production of medicines, among others.