Cuban president and FM denounce the genocidal policy of the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, denounced toay on Twitter the genocidal policy of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the country for the past 61 years.



In his message on that social media, the Cuban leader quotes fragments of the Mallory Memorandum, a secret document of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, Lester D. Mallory, which defined as a strategy to bring hunger and misery to the Cuban people.



In the same social media, the minister of foreign affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, highlighted the validity of the Mallory Memorandum, a document that also stated that the only way to undermine support for the Cuban Revolution and its historic leader, Fidel Castro, was through discontent and dissatisfaction arising from economic discomfort and material hardship.



Rodriguez Parrilla also stressed that the U.S. blockade is choking Cuba economically and financially, trying to prevent our development and provoking, through hunger and desperation, the surrender of the path chosen in a sovereign way by the people.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry website (Cubaminrex), on April 6, 1960, Lester D. Mallory, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, defined in a secret State Department memorandum that all possible means should be rapidly used to weaken Cuba's economic life.



A line of action that, being as skillful and discreet as possible, would achieve the greatest progress in depriving the island of money and supplies.



Today, according to Cubaminrex, the blockade against Cuba includes persecution, sometimes brutal, against those who try to evade it in any field, even in the most unusual ones.



In view of this reality, the U.S. policy that violates sovereignty, violates international law and damages multilateralism, has been universally rejected for almost 30 years.