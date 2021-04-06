Cuba´s Premier encourages scientists to work on developing the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) "The direct dialogue between the scientific community and the Government will not only be maintained, but will be increasingly expanded and enriched," said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, heading the working meeting of the Ministry of Science,



Technology and Environment (CITMA) on Monday, where the main results obtained by the sector in 2020 were evaluated, as well as the projections that have been defined for 2021.



It has been a very hard year, which has shown us how crucial it is to apply science, technology and innovation in everything we do as the best way to find solutions to current problems, emphasized the Cuban Premier.



It has been a year -said Marrero Cruz- in which, along with the confrontation of the epidemic caused by COVID-19 in Cuba, the United States Government has constantly intensified the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade, two aspects in the face of which it has been essential to search for alternatives from science to respond to the most pressing difficulties of the population.



The results, he assured, have been convincing. However, he called attention to the fact of making the generalization of the solutions obtained a work priority, since it is not enough to simply research and innovate.



Faced with the growing need to continue promoting projects in strategic sectors, the Prime Minister considered that it is necessary to rely more on science to also enhance local development and strengthen the role of the municipality.



"It is vital to develop science, technology and innovation at the local level," he insisted. This link, he said, will make it possible to define the main problems and needs that affect the population of each place, and to establish the best ways to solve them.



As unavoidable priorities for action this year, he also pointed out the constant training of human resources and scientific potential, as well as not neglecting the control and implementation of the Task Life, because the climate impact is a real risk for Cuba and we have to do everything in our power to protect the natural resources at our disposal.



CITMA's mission, he stressed, is to propose, direct and control the policies of the State and the Government in the areas of science, innovation, environment and others that contribute to the sustainable development of the nation. In addition, he said, this Ministry should not only promote actions related to science, but should also play a more active role in questioning what is not going well and alert the Government when this happens.



And because science, as has already been defined in the country, is key to Cuba's economic and social development, the Prime Minister acknowledged, on behalf of the Government, the performance of our scientific community in these complex times for the nation, in which the link between science, technology and innovation has been strengthened in everything we do.



He said that this should be extended to all those who in one way or another "are thinking in a different way, are innovating, are seeking to find different solutions to the problems that today affect society and our people".