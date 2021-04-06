Cuban city keeps working on preserving heritage





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Thanks to the efforts and work carried out by its residents, the house located in Independencia 207 north, in the central Cuban city of Santi Spiritus, received the Provincial Award for the Conservation of Real Estate Heritage, an award that in Restoration went to the Trinidad Art Academy, another site that now exhibits all its splendor.



Due to the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19 in Sancti Spíritus, in a phase of limited autochthonous transmission, the Cultural Heritage Center in this territory announced virtually the winners of a contest that seeks to recognize the perseverance of people and institutions in order to safeguard the built heritage.



In awarding the prizes, the jury took into account that the house located in one of the main arteries of this town and owned by Niorlis Vilvey Hernandez and Teresa Hernandez Viciedo, not only worked on the maintenance and conservation of the place, but also on the maintenance and conservation of excellent manufactured furniture.



Meanwhile, the Trinidad Art Academy, a facility in the Caribbean museum city that belongs to the Artex branch, stands out for the solution of serious problems in its floors, ceilings, doors and windows, and together with other proposals will represent the province in the national contest whose awards will be presented on April 18.



Niorlis Vilvey Hernandez, one of the owners of the mansion on Independencia Street, is passionate about conservation and restoration, work that he carries out professionally at the Colonial Art Museum of the former fourth Cuban villa; hence, perhaps, the certainty that has always accompanied him since he walked through the door of the old building.



Despite its constructive state, when I saw the house, I liked it a lot, I knew that if it was worked well and strongly, it could show its values again, Vilvey Hernandez told the press, one already has certain knowledge and experience to know if a piece or a place can be saved, up to where it can be intervened.



The house had problems, none of them serious, and the spaces themselves were well preserved, that is, the arches, the patio, the ceilings, the carpentry of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, a phenomenon that is very frequent in Cuban architecture where several factors lead to mix techniques, we just had to take on the challenge, he said.



Among the actions that were carried out in the house by its owners and a small brigade of self-employed workers who assumed with responsibility and dedication each task, Niorlis highlighted the interventions on the roof and doors, the restoration of the walls, the painting of the entire structure and the replacement of part of its floors.



We tried to conserve on the basis of respect for each element, the use of the oldest techniques and without adding materials or details that it never had, that is why NO transformations were made here, he added.



To conserve, Vilvey Hernandez finally emphasized, is the best way for other generations to enjoy the goods that have come down to us and it is, in turn, another way to educate in the respect for heritage.



On Monday, a mention in the Conservation category was also granted to the building at 20 Céspedes Street south, headquarters of the National Statistics and Information Office in the territory of Espiritu, and in the Restoration category to the main pharmacy La Purísima, in the town of Trinidad.