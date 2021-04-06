IX Earth Science Convention starts online today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Due to COVID-19, the IX Convention of Earth Science opens today and until Friday with the participation of many institutions of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.



The program of the international online meeting includes five congresses on topics related to the geological-mining development of Cuba, the environment, oil and gas production, risk management, and water deposits, among others of the utmost importance to the socio-economic development of the nation, according to the Cuban Society for Geology.



The VIII Earth Science Convention, held in April 2019, was held at the International Conference Center in Havana together with an exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences.



The first texts on Cuban geology were prepared in 1877 by the Spanish geologist Manuel Fernandez de Castro. Nowadays, the Cuban Digital Library of Geosciences keeps almost 6,000 references, around half of them in digital format.



The existence of so many compilations denotes the interest of researchers to make their results known and provide future professionals with the information they require to work thanks to the extensive scientific performance of generations of outstanding professionals.