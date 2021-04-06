Cuba and Mongolia expand bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Cuba and Mongolia confirmed today the mutual commitment to continue working on the development of diplomatic, economic and trade relations between the two countries, the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex) reported.



During an exchange held at the Mongolian foreign ministry headquarters, Cuban ambassador Raul Delgado Concepcion thanked Mongolia for its sustained support in Cuba's battle against the U.S. blockade; he also highlighted the possibility of increasing cooperation in health, biotechnology and tourism.



The new Mongolian FM, Battsetseg Batmunkh, informed the Cuban representative about the measures taken by that nation to combat the current pandemic, and highlighted the successful trial with several vaccine candidates produced by the Caribbean country.



Cubaminrex reported that Batmunkh was interested in the development of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19 for the child population and expressed his country's interest in acquiring them once they become available.



The Mongolian diplomat also noted that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and urged to strengthen the friendly ties, which extend to the economic and commercial fields through cooperation.