Holguin city marks its 301st anniversary

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) With the flag that identifies the Hato de San Isidoro de Holguin waving from the top of the emblematic Loma de la Cruz, inescapable symbol of the city, on Sunday the celebration of the 476th anniversary of the foundation of the Hato and the 301st anniversary of the present city as a town was held.

Broadcast online from the Facebook profile of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power, through the audiovisual project Ángulo Ancho, the ceremony included the participation of local artists such as soloists Yhamila Rodríguez and Nadiel Mejías from the courtyard of this place.



In his opening remarks, Ricardo Suárez Martínez, president of the Municipal Assembly, underscored the importance of this territory in eastern Cuba, its roots and traditions, as well as the values that distinguish its inhabitants.



In this sense, he emphasized the campaign deployed in salute to the commemoration that contributed to achieve a more renewed, universal, patriotic, cultured, revolutionary and committed to the Cuban social project, in the midst of the confrontation with the COVID-19, by not stopping the effort to continue creating and renewing in the different sectors of society.



Suarez Martinez also stressed the fact of celebrating the anniversary together with the anniversaries of the Organization of José Martí Pioneers (OPJM) and the Union of Young Communists (UJC), fundamental pillars in the work of the Cuban Revolution and also continuity of the historical legacy.



April 4 is a significant date for the Holguineros, because in 1545 the Hato San Isidoro de Holguin was born, and coinciding with the date, but in 1720, the town was founded, roots of the city and of the current province.



Although it is not a city as old as others in Cuba, Holguin stands from the east of the country as one of the most attractive places for its educated and enterprising people, its wide corridors and squares that deserve the title of City of Parks with its attractive Loma de la Cruz, a natural viewpoint of obligatory reference for those who visit the eastern city with a population of more than 300 thousand inhabitants.