The World sends Washington Loud and Clear Message against Blockade of Cuba





Havana, April 2 (ACN) A world caravan took place this week in over 60 nations of the world to demand the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Solidarity organizations, Cuban émigrés, parliamentarians, academics, artists raised their voices in different demonstrations in defense of the island and the action was joined by activists in the US cities of Miami, NY, San Francico, Detroit and Tampa.



Cubans on the island joined the world caravan as called by the Young Communist League with a long biking and car parade along Havana’s seafront drive boulevard.



Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the vitality of the Cuban youths and said the world actions were really a moving initiative that made history.



According to official statistics, the damage inflicted by the US blockade against Cuba has translated into much more than 3 billion US dollars in the island’s health sector along the past 60 years.