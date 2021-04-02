Cuba Boosts Use of Renewable Energy





Havana, April 1 (ACN) The use of renewable energy sources in Cuba during 2020 reached and installed power potential of 297,4 Megawatts, which is expected to increase in tune with a national energy strategy aimed at diversifying energy sources.



The country is expected to produce 24 percent of all its energy out of renewable sources. At present 95 percent of the energy used in Cuba comes from fossil fuels, and only five percent stems from renewable energy sources.

The Cuban renewable energy strategy targets solar, wind energy and biomass as its main sources. Ongoing investment and projects look at reaching a potential of 2 thousand Megawatts out of solar energy, 700 Megas from wind parks and another 600 from bioelectric plants operating in sugar mills.

Cuba currently operates four wind parks with a total power output of 11,8 Megawatts, another three parks will soon join in, and new bio-electric plants linked to sugar mills are also in the works.

According to experts, the increase of the use of renewable energy sources would allow Cuba to replace 2,3 million tons of fossil fuel annually for the generation of electricity.