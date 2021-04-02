Cuban President calls for extreme measures against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Through a message posted on his Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez called today for extreme measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Cuba and the reinforcement of health measures such as physical distancing, the use of face masks, personal hygiene and social discipline if we expect to tackle the present epidemiological situation, marked in March by a record number of cases for one month.



“Sad contrast with the wonders of vaccination,” Díaz-Canel said in reference to the progress of the Phase III clinical trials of two of the vaccine candidates developed in Cuba, Soberana 02 and Abdala.



According to Cuban scientific authorities, phase III studies of Soberana 02 in Havana and Abdala in the eastern provinces are making good progress, showing signs of immunogenicity and without serious adverse effects.



Experts from the biopharmaceutical industry business group BioCubaFarma recently remarked that by August the country expects to have enough doses of the two vaccines to immunize its entire population. There are also plans to include the pediatric population in the 12-18 age bracket in the program.

However, health authorities insist on the health protocols to achieve a truly effective immunization that covers 70% of the population.