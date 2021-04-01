Tobacco harvest in Cuba moves forward despite the US bockade and COVID 19





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) The 2020-2021 tobacco campaign is moving in the right direction, according to the good drying of the leaves stored in the curing houses and the freshness of the existing plantations in the Pinar del Rio plains, recognized in the world for the quality of the tobacco that is grown there.



Virginio Morales Novo, agricultural specialist of the TABACUBA group, in statements to the Cuban News Agency, affirmed that all the tobacco varieties planted in the current campaign are doing well, in spite of the difficulties caused by the blockade and the incidence of COVID-19 on the availability of labor force.



In this regard, he highlighted the strict compliance with the established sanitary protocols, both in the work in the farm and in the harvesting sites, where the tobacco processing is carried out, with 2,784 tons (t) processed, for 94 % of compliance with the plan foreseen for the stage, according to operational data.



The harvest registers a good rhythm - he stated - and surpasses the nine million tobacco bushels, while good yields are foreseen, especially in the areas with guaranteed irrigation.



In this complex process, the harvesters of Pinar del Rio have planted more than 16,800 hectares (ha) -of which 551 were lost- and surpassed the plan, which amounted to 15,800 ha.



This western province is the largest tobacco-producing province in Cuba and guarantees to the cigar industry the totality of the capes, casings and volumes of layers that cover the famous Havana cigars.