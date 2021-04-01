Cuba reports reduction in energy consumption in January and February





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) During January and February, Cuba reported a reduction in energy consumption of about 11% compared to what was expected for those periods.



The technical director of the Electrical Union, Lazaro Guerra Hernandez, explained to Granma newspaper that in the case of the residential sector, the decrease in temperatures and the possible impact of the new electricity tariff influenced this behavior.



With the greatest influence on total energy use, this sector had a decrease in consumption of 102.7 gigawatt hours (gwh), which represents 14% of the plan.



According to the executive, the behavior of consumption in the non-residential sector was also positive this month, as 33.8 gwh were not used (7.7% lower than expected).



Guerra Hernandez pointed out that 25,977 tons of diesel were used during the month, a significant figure that demonstrates the lack of methods to contribute to savings at home.



As an effective action for this, the specialist mentioned the displacement of peak hours, which allows the adjustment of energy loads and, therefore, a rational use of less expensive fuels, such as domestic crude oil or fuel oil.