Cuba grants High Technology Enterprise category to two new entities





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) The Council of Ministers, in the exercise of its functions, approved granting the category of High Technology Enterprise to the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) as well as to the Information Technologies and Advanced Telematic Services Enterprise (CITMATEL).



In the case of the latter, it is part of the Science, Technology and Environment Business Group, under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), while the CIM is part of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group, BioCubaFarma.



The category has a three-year validity for both institutions, at the end of which it will be renewed as soon as they prove that they maintain the requirements and indicators for which it was granted, according to the agreements of the Council of Ministers published in the Official Gazette No. 21 Extraordinary of March 30, 2021.



In order to obtain this distinction, the institutions must comply with requirements such as net sales from exports of goods or services of high added value and income from intangibles; the relation between total imports and exports; and the financial resources dedicated to research, development and innovation in relation to turnover.



It also takes into account the introduction of innovative products (goods and services) in the market or technological improvements that reduce costs, increase productivity or quality standards, among others.



High Technology companies are those that constitute a way of connecting and aligning knowledge with production, both through the results of their own scientific and technological research, as well as the assimilation and use of knowledge from external sources.