Cuba offers better internet rates to private software programmers





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A. (ETECSA), announced two offers to improve the performance and operation of self-employed workers (TCP) who have the license of "Computer Equipment Programmers".



These two offers are the increase in the number of hours of navigation through the Nauta Hogar service, from 240 to 480 hours of connectivity service and the establishment of the ADSL Internet service at a flat rate, Cubadebate reported.



Those interested in obtaining these benefits must apply via e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and attach the authorization card for self-employment with the authorized activity, the signed application with the connectivity offer they wish to contract, a photocopy of their identity card and, in case the interested party is not the owner of the telephone line where the service will be installed, they must send a written authorization from its owner.



When contracting the Nauta Hogar service, in its POSPAYMENT mode (invoice), with 240 and 480 hours, according to their choice, as long as there are technical availabilities.



If they do not have a nauta account to associate with the service, one will be provided free of charge and they will be able to recharge it by any of the currently established means (international recharge, recharge coupons, direct recharge in commercial units) as long as they wish to access the service and they have already used the contracted time.



Payment for the service may be made directly from the User Portal or by any other means enabled for such purpose (Transfermóvil, telecommunications agents, banks, post offices or ETECSA commercial units).



Internet access through asymmetric digital subscriber line technology (ADSL) includes the installation and data service contracted through the use of digital links that permanently interconnect your computer network to other networks, according to the quality specifications defined.

They can hire the speed they require for their business with a flat rate and with the option to enable an international mail (additional mailboxes will not be marketed).



