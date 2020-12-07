Foreign Minister condemns US funding for subversion in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez, Cuba's foreign minister, condemned the allocation of $1 million by the U.S. Department of State to promote subversion projects in Cuba.



On the social network Twitter, the diplomat said this Saturday that the allocation by the State Department of up to one million dollars to call for and hire participants in the subversion against #Cuba is a flagrant aggression and violation of international law.



He added that Cuba condemns this action and will confront it with the weight of the law.



The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor said it is seeking proposals that "strengthen the capacity of independent civil society groups in Cuba to promote civil and political rights on the island and increase the accountability of Cuban officials for human rights violations and corruption, according to a posting on journalist Tracey Eaton's investigative blog.



The U.S. government is offering $1 million to fund alleged subversion projects that justify allegations of human rights violations in Cuba.



The State Department's request for projects was released on November 24, as interest in the so-called San Isidro movement grew, and has a December 21 deadline.



The Cuban government recently presented evidence connecting members of this dissident group with officials at the Washington Embassy in Havana and with Miami-based individuals linked to terrorism against Cuba.



The U.S. Agency for International Development has spent nearly $39 million on Cuba projects since Donald Trump took office, and the National Endowment for Democracy has spent about $11 million.