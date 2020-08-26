Recovery after Laura continues in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) Tropical Storm Laura left Cuba and a huge rainbow rose at dawn in this capital city, which is a good omen and a sign of the recovery that began yesterday here and extends to all Cuba

Laura was not overly harsh with Havana, where there some fallen cables and trees uprooted seem to be the greatest evidence of the passage of the meteorological phenomenon, which has become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and now with its bow towards the coast of the United States.

All of Cuba has begun the recovery phase, according to the National General Staff of the Civil Defense.

From the province of Cienfuegos, in the center and south of the island, it was reported that 90 percent of the electrical problems were resolved, according to the director of the territorial company, Dorgi Monzón.

The situation is different in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, where Laura entered on Sunday night and most of the several thousand citizens who were evacuated are already back home.