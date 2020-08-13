Diaz-Canel assures that Cuba will obtain a vaccine against Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his certainty that scientists of BioCubaFarma Research Center will obtain a vaccine against Covid-19.



On Twitter, the Cuban president wrote that some researchers and scientists are progressing in the search for a vaccine to halt the disease.

'... I'm pretty sure they will succeed,' Diaz-Canel said.

Eduardo Martinez, BioCubaFarma director, wrote on Twitter 'Obtaining an effective vaccine against Covid-19 is top priority for our entire science and innovation system at BioCubaFarma. We have seen today how Carlos J. Finlay Research Institute is quickly and firmly progressing in this project.'

Martinez also said they will fulfill each step required for a project of this kind.

Cuba has been experiencing an outbreak since the end of July, which led to tighten social isolation measures in Havana and Artemisa provinces.