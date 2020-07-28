Diaz-Canel to attend Sao Paulo Forum Leaders Meeting



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 27 (acn) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel will participate in the Leaders Meeting for the 30th anniversary of the Sao Paulo Forum, which will be held virtually next Tuesday, July 28.



The Sao Paulo Forum arises on the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and the former President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

It constitutes a space for dialogue, agreement and construction of unity of the left and progressive political forces of Latin America and the Caribbean.