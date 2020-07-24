Cuban senior official thanks Viet Nam for its solidarity help



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (acn) Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of the Peoples´ Power of Cuba, thanked the Government of Vietnam for the help offered to Cuba in the confrontation with Covid-19.



The deputy personally thanked Le Thanh Tung, who will soon be accredited as Vietnam´s ambassador in Havana, for the donation of diagnostic means, medical masks, antibacterial cloth and other resources.

These essential elements to face the disease caused by Sars-Cov-2 arrived in Cuba on Wednesday.

In addition, Acosta said that Cubans will always be grateful to the Vietnamese people and expressed gratitude for that collaboration and for so many others that that the Asian nation has recently brought to Cuba, including medical supplies and thousands of tons of rice.

Meanwhile, Tung transmitted a greeting from his Government to the Cuban parliamentarians, to the president of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, and reiterated his country's political will to continue strengthening relations with Havana.

Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreign Minister, publicly thanked last Wednesday the solidarity gesture of the Vietnamese people and he also referred to the fact that Cuba and Viet Nam have cooperated each other in the confrontation with COVID-19.