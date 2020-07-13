Cuba reports only two new cases for COVID-19, 10 discharges and one patient in serious condition



HAVANA, Cuba, July 13 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,978 samples resulting in two positive ones. The country has accumulated 208,098 tests done and 2,428 positives (1.2%).

At the end of July 12, 249 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological care. Another 233 are under surveillance in primary health care.

The two positive cases diagnosed are Cubans; one (50%) was contact of previously confirmed cases and the other (50%) with a source of infection abroad. Both were asymptomatic. Of the two confirmed cases, a woman and a man.

There were no deaths on the day, 10 discharges and only one patient in serious condition.