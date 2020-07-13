Cuban president meets with medical brigade that fight COVID-19 worldwide



HAVANA, Cuba, July 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, meets with Henry Reeve brigade collaborators who returned from Andorra, Nicaragua and Antigua and Barbuda after hard work in the fight against COVID-19.

This was announced on Twitter by the ministry of public health and the objective of the meeting is to "exchange experiences during the time they were providing health care in these countries.

Diaz-Canel was accompanied by PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, published on the same social media.

The three brigades assisted thousands of patients in Europe, Central America and the Caribbean, saved hundreds of lives and shared their knowledge and experience in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

So far, Cuba has sent 42 brigades to 35 countries, which have joined the call to support the noble cause of fighting the current pandemic, which has reached more than 12 million cases worldwide.