Cuba denounces the impact of the US blockade on the fight against COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) Yahima Esquivel, permanent representative of Cuba to UNESCO, denounced Thursday the effects of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade on his country's efforts to confront the COVID-19.Speaking at the Executive Council of the multilateral body, Esquivel pointed out the tightening of the U.S. blockade, which limits the purchase of medicines, health equipment, materials and supplies needed to face the pandemic.At a time when countries should put solidarity, cooperation and dialogue before differences and political conflicts, as demanded by the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and Washington is doing the opposite, she said, condemning the strengthening of the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba almost 60 years ago.Despite this hostility, Cuba ratifies its firm commitment to the collective effort, aimed at fostering solidarity, breaking down walls and providing aid to people who need it, the Cuban representative stressed at a forum of this organization.Esquivel stressed that Cuban medical professionals are currently working in 70 countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, under the leadership and authority of national governments, while in recent weeks or months 38 health brigades have been sent to 35 nations.