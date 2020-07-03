Cuba enters phase 2 of recovery, except Havana and Matanzas



HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) Since July 3, the country has been entering the second phase of the post-Covid-19 recovery, except for Havana, which begins the first phase, and Matanzas, which joined the rest of the provinces a few days later in the de-escalation process.

At the second moment of the return to normality, people can travel between provinces of the same stage with public transport, both by bus, train and plane depending on availability, although in this stage restrictions will be kept and charter flights will begin to fly to Cuba with tourists arriving directly to the Keys.

Regarding foreign visitors, their arrival will take place under a strict health protocol and the hotels and facilities receiving them will be occupied at half capacity and will also monitor the fulfillment of the measures established by the health authorities.

In health matters, the hospitals will work at 75% of their capacity and the use of some facilities will be gradually de-escalated, although visits will not yet be allowed and the precautions of the previous phase will be maintained.

Matanzas and Havana, for their part, will maintain the measures of the first phase: inter-municipal public transport with limitations, compulsory use of masks and some places such as museums will reopen, while the post office will be re-established and recreational facilities may receive visitors at half their capacity.

In the case of Havana, on the other hand, it will be necessary to wait to assess the possible transition, since the epidemiological situation in this province is different from the rest, and the authorities want to avoid the feared regrowth, although the country has shown it can overcome the crisis.