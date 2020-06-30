We are winning the battle, Diaz-Canel said in Council of Ministers monthly meeting



'The enemy does have a well-organized plan against us, and the more we get ahead, the more the offensive is,' Diaz-Canel said on Monday during the monthly meeting of the Council of Ministers, Granma newspaper reported. HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) The battle is hard, we have to win it and we are winning it, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said when referring to the US hostility.'The enemy does have a well-organized plan against us, and the more we get ahead, the more the offensive is,' Diaz-Canel said on Monday during the monthly meeting of the Council of Ministers, Granma newspaper reported.

During the meeting he led along with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the Cuban statesman warned about the subversion offensive on social media, which he described as extremely aggressive.

Outrageousness, lies, speculation and exaggeration are posted on media outlets every day and we have to deny and denounce them, he said.

The head of State talked about the thousands of people who have died in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, 'because there is a system that does not take care of people, does not think about people, and deceives them.'

Many doctors have died worldwide, and we have not had to regret the death of any health personnel in Cuba, the head of State said.

Coronavirus lethality has decreased in the country in the last few days and we have done all that with a blockade, which is not a justification, but a reality Cuba has lived for more than 60 years.