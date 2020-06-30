Cuba reports only one new COVID-19 positive case



HAVANA, Cuba, June 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,246 samples for COVID-19, resulting in only one positive. The country accumulates 170,791 samples and 2,341 positives (1.37%).

By the close of June 29; 81 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 58 other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The solo case is Cuban and from Havana and he is contact of a previously confirmed case and was also asymptomatic.

Out of the 2,341 patients diagnosed with the disease, 39 (1.6%) remain admitted and 38 of the show a stable clinical course. The country reports 86 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees, 2,214 discharges (3 yesterday) and there is only one patient in serious condition.