Cuba reports two new positive cases, 41 more people recovered from COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, June 25 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19, 2, 184 samples resulting in two positive ones. The country accumulated 159,571 samples and 2,321 positives (1.5%).

At the close of June 24, 155 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 170 people are being monitored in their homes by Primary Health Care.

The two diagnosed cases were Cubans, women, both contacts of confirmed cases and asymptomatic.

Out of the 2,321 patients diagnosed with the disease, 63 have been admitted and 62 of them (98.4%) have a stable clinical course. There were 85 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 2,171 patients recovered (41 discharged on the day). One critical patient was reported and none in serious condition