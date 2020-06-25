Cuba reports lowest number of cases since start of pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, June 24 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19, 2,006 samples, resulting in only a positive one, the lowest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has accumulated 157,387 samples and 2,319 positives (1.5%).

At the close of June 23, 214 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 250 persons are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The confirmed case is from Havana and contact of previously confirmed case. Fourteen contacts are under surveillance.

Out of the 2,319 patients diagnosed with the disease, 102 have been admitted to hospital and 101 (99%) have shown stable clinical signs. A total of 85 deaths (none during the day), two evacuations and 2,130 recovered patients (7 medical discharges) have been registered. One patient was reported as critical and none in serious condition.