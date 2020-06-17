Cuban govt announces start of the first stage of the COVID-19 recovery



HAVANA, Cuba, June 17 (ACN) As reported at the Mesa Redonda, TV program, last Thursday, the Council of Ministers approved the plan of measures for the recovery phase after COVID-19.

The start of this stage, as well as the declaration of each of its three phases, will be subjected to the fulfillment of health indicators, which allow the development of the epidemic in each territory to be assessed. They are:

1. Incidence rate

2. Reproductive rate

3. Active cases

4. Number of positive cases with known source of infection in the last 15 days.

5. Local transmission events.

The current epicenter and tail of the epidemic is in Havana, and although Matanzas has been moving forward favorably, it still does not meet some of these indicators.

Taking into account this, it has been decided to apply the first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery, in its first phase, to all provinces and municipalities in the country, except for the territories mentioned before.

This will be effective from next Thursday, June 18. That day the first phase will be applied in our country, except for all the municipalities that make up the provinces of Havana and Matanzas; and the announced measures will take effect.

On the other hand, during the week, the ministers will continue updating the population on the different measures approved, which will be published in a bulletin in the next few days.

We reiterate to the population the need not to drop their vigilance and to maintain the physical isolation and health measures indicated, in order to initiate this gradual transition to normality, minimizing the risks.

We are convinced that our people will once again respond to this call with discipline and responsibility.



Council of Ministers

June 16, 2020