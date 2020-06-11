Cuba reports only 8 positive cases for COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, June 11 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,095 samples, resulting in eight positive cases. The country accumulates 127,042 samples and 2,219 positive ones (1.7%).

At the close of June 10; 516 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 423 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The eight confirmed cases were Cubans; only 2 were contacts of confirmed cases, while the source of infection was not identified in 5 of them and 1 was infected abroad.

Four of the diagnosed cases were men and the rest (4) were women.

The most affected age group was that of U40 with four cases (50%) and six out of the eight (75%) were asymptomatic.

Only 240 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 239 (99.5%) of them have a stable clinical evolution.

The amount of death reaches 84 (one yesterday), there have been two evacuated, 1,893 discharges (85.4%) (seven yesterday) and only one patient in serious condition is reported.

