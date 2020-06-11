All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
12
June Thursday

Cuba reports only 8 positive cases for COVID-19

0-11-parte1.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, June 11 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,095 samples, resulting in eight positive cases. The country accumulates 127,042 samples and 2,219 positive ones (1.7%).
At the close of June 10; 516 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 423 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.
The eight confirmed cases were Cubans; only 2 were contacts of confirmed cases, while the source of infection was not identified in 5 of them and 1 was infected abroad.
Four of the diagnosed cases were men and the rest (4) were women.
The most affected age group was that of U40 with four cases (50%) and six out of the eight (75%) were asymptomatic.
Only 240 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 239 (99.5%) of them have a stable clinical evolution.
The amount of death reaches 84 (one yesterday), there have been two evacuated, 1,893 discharges (85.4%) (seven yesterday) and only one patient in serious condition is reported.
 
Cuba COVID-19 cases deaths

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News