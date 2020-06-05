Cubans stranded in USA by COVID-19 return to the island

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (acn) A group of Cubans stranded in United States because of COVID-19 returned to the Caribbean island and after spending 14 days in isolation centers, they will be able to reunite with their families, the Cuban embassy in USA reported.

Last June 2, the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the note No. 5/2020 for Cuban citizens stranded in US territory announcing the departure of two charter flights from Miami to Havana, facilitated by Delta Airlines on June 4, and noted that this return was the result of coordination between authorities of both countries.

The text stated that the Cuban Embassy and Consulate will continue to register Cubans who are still stranded for different reasons in United States and provide timely information.

It also stressed that, in order to minimize the risks of contagion of the new coronavirus, the airline would ensure compliance with sanitary measures, so they urged to maintain social distancing and the use of masks, among others.