Cuba warns there were more confirmed cases than medical discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, June 2 (ACN) Cuba studied 1,352 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 9 positive samples. The country accumulated 108,389 samples done and 2,092 positive (1.9%).

At the close of June 1, 444 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,736 patients are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care system.

The nine confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, seven were contacts of confirmed cases and two did not specify the source of infection.

Of these, 6 (66.6%) were women and 3 (33.3%) men. The age groups most affected were: under 40 years old, with 3 cases (33.3%), followed by those between 40 and 60 with 3 (33.3%), and those over 60 also with 3 (33.3%). Six of the positive cases (66.6%) were asymptomatic.

Yesterday only one medical discharge was given and there were 4 serious patients reported.