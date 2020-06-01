Cuba reports 38 new positive cases of coronavirus, totaling 2,083

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Cuban health ministry reported this Monday the detection of 38 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,083 infected people in the country, 87.7 percent of them recovered.There are 172 confirmed patients in hospitals, 169 with stable clinical evolution and three serious ones; there are 83 deaths (none during the day), two evacuated and 1,826 recovered patients (17 discharged on Sunday), the health ministry stated in the daily report.At the close of May 31, 429 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,728 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.The 38 confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 36 (92.31%) were contacts of confirmed cases, and in two (7.69%) the source of infection was not specified.Among the diagnosed cases, 24 (63.16%) were women and 14 (36.84%) men. The most affected age groups were: U40 with 19 cases (50%), followed by the 40-60 age group with 15 cases (39.47%). A total of 33 (86.84%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.