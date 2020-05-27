Cuba reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no death and 15 discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Cuba reported 11 new positive cases for COVID 19, for a total of 1,974 cases for SARS Cov 2, Dr Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) told the press on his daily report.

By the close of May 26, 467 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 1,627 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 11 new confirmed cases were Cubans; 10 of them were contacts of confirmed cases and in one the source of infection is not specified.

Seven of them were women, the rest (four) were men and 8 were asymptomatic.

The most affected age group was that of 40-59 years old with 5 cases, followed by the one of 20-39 year-old group (4).

Only 166 of the positive cases remain in hospitals while 164 (98.7%) of them present stable clinical evolution and 1,724 patients (87.3%) of the confirmed cases have been discharged (15 yesterday).

The amount of deaths reaches 82 (0 yesterday) and there are only 2 patients in serious condition.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 5.459,528 confirmed cases and 345,994 deaths for a lethality of 6.34%.

The Americas region reports 2.518,852 confirmed cases (46.14 percent of the cases worldwide), with 146,391 deaths and fatality rate of 5.81%.