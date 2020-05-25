Cuba continues having more recovered cases of COVID-19 than confirmed ones



HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) With the 15 new discharges, the number of people in Cuba who have recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1,704, but self-care measures must continue to be taken to avoid a new wave of the virus, Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology at the ministry of public health, said at a press conference Monday.

As of the close of May 24, 445 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,996 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 1,451 samples were studied, resulting in six positive samples. The country accumulated 95,511 samples taken and 1,947 positive samples (2.0%).

The six new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, five (83.3%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one (16.7%) the source of infection was not specified.

Among the six diagnosed cases, three (50%) were women and three (50%) men. The 40-60 age group was the most affected with four cases (66.6%), followed by the U40 with two cases (33.3%). Five ( 83.3%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.