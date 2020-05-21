Cubans stranded in U.S. due to pandemic may return home on Friday



HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) As a result of the coordinating efforts undertaken in the last two weeks between the U.S. and Cuban authorities, Cuban citizens stranded in the United States in the midst of the current pandemic could return to national territory this Friday on two charter flights.

A statement from the Cuban embassy to Washington indicates that on May 22 World Atlantic will provide two aircraft for these trips from the southern city of Miami, Florida, to Havana.

These flights will depart from the aforementioned city at 10:00 and 14:30, local time, the communication added.

The trips will allow the return to Cuba of "hundreds of our compatriots, with the condition of regular residents in the national territory, who have been asking for help and were registered by our Consulate," the statement continued.

The Cuban embassy will continue in touch with its nationals, who are still stranded for different reasons in U.S. territory, for possible return flights to be coordinated in the future, it concluded.