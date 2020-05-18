Cuba reiterates to WHO willingness to cooperate and share its experiences



HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (acn) Cuba reiterates to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its member states the willingness to cooperate and share their modest experiences, said José Ángel Portal, Cuban Minister of Public Health, when speaking at the 73rd World Health Assembly.

Portal stressed that COVID-19 is a global challenge that does not distinguish borders, ideologies or levels of development, and it has tested health systems around the world and the ability to respond to epidemic events.

No country can face this pandemic alone, a global response is required based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation, he noted.

When the first cases were diagnosed in Cuba, on March 11, measures prepared in accordance with the protocols and good practices of WHO were being already applied, the minister said.

He added that daily monitoring has made possible to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, guarantee early diagnosis and timely treatment of the disease in the Caribbean island.

Their implementation is supported by a free and resilient health system, with an indicator of 9 doctors per thousand inhabitants that allows taking care of 100 percent of the population; and also in a medical-pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, with novel products for the treatment of the disease such as Interferon alfa-2B, monoclonal antibodies, the CIGB 258 peptide and Surfacen.

He stated that, without ever neglecting the responsibility to protect the people, the solidarity vocation of the Cuban Revolution has not been abandoned and more than 2,300 collaborators, organized into 26 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, are contributing today in the fight against this disease in 24 countries.

To them are added the more than 28,000 health professionals who were already in 59 nations, he added.

This gesture of solidarity hasn´t been prevented neither by the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, cruelly exacerbated, nor by the US administration to discredit and hinder Cuban international medical cooperation, the Cuban minister said.