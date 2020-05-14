Cuba reports 20 confirmed cases for COVID 19, totaling 1830



HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,013 samples for COVID-19. The country gathered 75,142 samples and 1,830 positives (2.4%). Therefore, at the end of May 13, 20 new cases were confirmed, for a total of 1,830 in the country.

A total of 1,046 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 2,794 persons are being monitored at home, by the Primary Health Care.

The 20 new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 19 (95.0%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one (5.0%) the source of infection is not specified.

Among the 20 diagnosed cases, five (25.0%) were men and 15 (75.0%) were women. By age group, the most affected were: under 40 years of age, with 11 (55.0%), and from 40 to 60 years of age, with 9 (45.0%). Seventeen ('85.0%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.