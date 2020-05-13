Cuba reports six new cases for COVID-19 and 49 discharges



Havana, May 13 (ACN) Cuba has diagnosed six new patients with COVID-19, while 49 were clinically discharged, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology at the public health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported Wednesday at the usual press conference.

According to him, yesterday 1,972 samples were studied - totaling 73,129 - of which six were positive, making a total of 1,810 patients with COVID-19.

So far, a total of 1,326 patients have been discharged, said Duran, and recalled that in provinces such as Pinar del Rio (western Cuba) and Las Tunas (eastern) only three patients have been admitted, while in Granma (eastern) all those diagnosed have been discharged.

The six confirmed are Cubans, four contacts from previous cases, one without a precise source of infection and one acquired it abroad; four men - 934 of the total number of cases - and two women - 876; four were asymptomatic - raising to 884 in general statistics; and five live in Havana.

There are 1,053 patients admitted to hospitals, 41 under surveillance, 3,256 people monitored from primary health care, and there are currently some 403 active cases of COVID-19.

Among the active cases, 396 have a stable clinical evolution (98.2 %), three patients are reported as critical and four as serious.

Cuba has a lethality rate of 4.36, while in the Americas it is 5.95, and Cuba ranks 14th of the 35 countries in the region.