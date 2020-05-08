Diaz-Canel: Cuba is focused in saving lives and offering solidarity

HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (acn) While the empire is wasting its time trying to discredit the exemplary and recognized work of the Cuban medical missions, we are focused in saving lives and offering solidarity, said Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel on Twitter.

More than 30,000 Cuban health professionals are present today in different countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean; who, according to Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez, make us feel proud daily.

They are guided by their solidarity and humanistic vocation and defend health as a human right, Rodriguez added.

Different countries, leaders and political and social organizations have thanked and recognized the value of Cuban medical solidarity, which has a long history and shows its most humanitarian sense in the confrontation with COVID-19.