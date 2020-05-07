Cuba reports 26 new cases for COVID 19, totaling 1729 and 30 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Cuba reports 26 new confirmed cases of the novel SARS Cov-2, increasing the number to 1,729, with the highest incidence rates in the Isle of Youth municipality and Havana province.

Yesterday, 1,965 samples were studied and now total 61,613. Twenty-six of them are positive, all Cubans, and three of them without a clear source of infection, the most representative age range this Wednesday are those under 40.

Among the active patients with COVID-19, 615 have a stable clinical evolution, 98.7 percent; five remain in a critical state and three are severe.

As of May 6, 2,370 patients had been admitted, 1,718 suspects, and 6,300 were under surveillance by the primary health care system. Some 10,900 foreigners remained in Cuba, 122 travelers entered the country and 105 left.

Cuba confirmed four deaths for a lethality of 4.2 percent, placing it 13th in the Americas region.

The dead were older adults with complications associated with other conditions.