Cuba reports 18 new cases for COVID-19, fifth consecutive day with more patients recovered than new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) At the close of this Tuesday, Cuba had been reporting more patients recovered from COVID-19 than new confirmed cases, informed Wednesday authorities from the ministry of public health.

At the close of May 5, 2,341 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 5,992 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 1,937 samples were studied, resulting in 18 positive samples. The country registered 59,648 samples and 1,703 positive ones (2.9%).

The new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 12 (66.6%) were contacts of confirmed cases, in three (16.6%) the source of infection was not specified and three (16.6%) had a source of infection abroad (travelers from abroad).

Among the 18 cases diagnosed, 10 (55.5%) were women, and 8 (44.4%) were men. The age groups most affected were: those aged 40 to 59 years old with 10 cases (55.5%), followed by over 60 years old with 5 cases (27.7%) and those of 20 to 40 years old with 2 cases (11.1%). A total of 14 (77.7%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.