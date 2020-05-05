Cuba reports only 17 positive cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuba continues the trend of decreasing the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 and for 24 hours did not register any deaths, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday.

At the end of May 4, 2,267 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 6,047 people are being observed in their homes, by the Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 2,169 samples were studied, resulting in 17 positive tests. The country registered 57,711 samples taken and 1,685 positive samples (2.9%).

The 17 new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 10 (58.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in 7 (41.1%) the source of infection was not specified.

Among the 17 confirmed cases, 10 (58.8%) were female and 7 (41.2%) were male. The most affected age groups were: those aged 40 to 60 years with seven cases (41%), followed by over-60 years with 6 (35.3%). A total of 8 (47.1%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.