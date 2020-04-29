Cubans who were stranded in Mexico arrive in the country



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Ernesto Soberon, director general of consular affairs and Cuban residents abroad of the Cuban foreign ministry, announced this Wednesday the return flight of compatriots who were in Mexico.

Cuban Consulates continue supporting our fellow countrymen in the midst of difficulties associated with COVID-19, he said on Twitter.

Two days ago, Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated that in the midst of the complex international epidemiological situation, more than 2,000 Cubans have returned to the island from 15 nations.

Return flights have been organized thanks to cooperation between competent Cuban authorities and their counterparts in the countries involved, he explained.

The Cuban foreign minister indicated that Cuban consulates provide timely information to nationals abroad, follow up on the situation of Cuban nationals stranded in different countries and provide support in any way possible.

Efforts are being made, whenever possible, to ensure the return of their nationals to Cuba, he concluded.