Cuba reports 48 new cases for COVID-19 and 50 medical discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported Tuesday that the country has so far 1,437 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, as well as 58 deaths, two evacuations and 575 medical discharges.Out of the 1,437 patients diagnosed, 802 remain active cases, and of these, 790 show stable clinical evolution; seven are reported in critical condition and five in serious condition.At the close of April 27; 3,330 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 6,742 people are being monitored at home by Primary Health Care.For COVID-19, 1,857 samples were studied. The country has collected 43,508 samples and 1,437 positives (3.3%). Therefore, at the end of April 27 there were 48 new cases confirmed, for a total of 1,437 in the country.The new confirmed cases were Cubans. Among them, 33 (68.7 %) were contacts of confirmed cases and 15 (31.2 %) the source of infection is not specified.Of the 48 diagnosed cases, 24 were female and 24 male (50% each). The most affected age groups were: under 40 years old, with 22 cases (45.8 %), followed by the 40 to 60 years old group, with 14 cases (29.1 %). 58.3% (28) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.