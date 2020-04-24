Chinese donation of medical supplies arrives in Cuba to confront new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) A plane carrying medical products purchased in China arrived in Cuba, with the purpose of reinforcing the capacities of the Cuban health system in the face of the COVID-19 confrontation, confirmed this Friday the Cuban Ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira.

This is the first charter flight chartered by Cuba to transport essential supplies for the prevention, control and treatment of the deadly disease, the diplomat explained to Prensa Latina news agency.

The aircraft arrived a few hours ago in Cuba with items such as masks, protective suits, diagnostic kits and also sample transport devices, the latter indispensable from the point of view of the clinical management of the disease.

This shipment was transported from the municipality of Shanghai with all the logistics required, including the cold chain to guarantee its arrival in this capital in optimal conditions.

Pereira emphasized that the operation is part of the country's great efforts to ensure the provision of materials to its hospitals and save the lives of those who test positive for the new coronavirus, despite the difficulties arising from the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Likewise, he highlighted the work of the diplomatic staff involved in the task, and thanked the facilities granted by China amid the high international demand to access medical supplies.

Among the donors are several ministries, government agencies and the Chinese Communist Party, the Henan Foreign Affairs Office, as well as the firms SKN, Xiamen Carisol, Yutong, Geely, Beijing Rosa, BPL, Changheber, Shanghai Suncuba and Beya Time, to name a few.