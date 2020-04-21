Cuba reports 50 new cases to SARS-Cov-2, totaling 1,137



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) With the confirmation this Tuesday of 50 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,137 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba, where 38 have died and 309 have been medically discharged.

A total of 1,818 cases were studied on Monday with a total of 30,416 samples taken and 1,137 positive (3.7%).

Of the confirmed patients, 770 show stable clinical evolution, 38 have died (two on Monday), two have been evacuated and 309 have been discharged (24 more on Monday); eight are in a critical state and 10 are in a serious condition.

The 50 new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 41 were contacts of confirmed cases and in nine cases the source of infection is not identified.

Among the 50 diagnosed cases, 27 (54.0%) were men and 23 (46.0%) were women. 62.0 % (31) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

The most affected age groups were 40 to 60 years old with 18 cases (36.0 %), followed by 20 to 40 years old with 14 cases (28.0 %).