Cuba reports 52 new cases for COVID 19 totaling 1,087; 36 deaths, 285 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuba reports this Monday 52 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected people in Cuba to 1,087, with 36 deaths and 285 medical discharges.

Out of the 1,087 diagnosed patients, 744 show stable clinical evolution, two are evacuated; nine patients are in a critical state and 11 in a serious condition.

At the close of April 19 there are 3,232 patients admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance and another 7,059 people are being monitored in their homes by Primary Health Care and 1,616 cases were studied

Among the 52 new confirmed cases, 51 were Cuban and one foreigner (Bolivia). Of these, 35 were contacts of confirmed cases, 16 had no source of infection and one had contact with travelers from abroad.

Of the 52 diagnosed cases, 25 were female for 48.1% and 27 (51.9%) were male. 32.6% (17) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.