Cuba denounces US State Department lies

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said Friday that the U.S. State Department is lying when it insists on non-existent medical exports because of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against the Caribbean country.

"They hide real facts and manipulate private donations. The blockade was conceived to cause harm to human beings. #The blockade kills," Rodriguez Parrilla stated on Twitter.

The U.S. State Department issued a misleading note on Thursday from the Treasury Department saying that the U.S. is committed to ensuring that humanitarian assistance continues to reach at-risk populations around the world through legitimate and transparent channels to fight COVID-19.It points out that sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) generally allow for legitimate humanitarian trade, assistance or activities within the framework of existing laws and regulations. A recent shipment of medical supplies from China -from the Alibaba Company- could not reach Cuba because its carrier, a U.S. company hired to do so, declined at the last minute its order under the argument that the regulations of the blockade, tightened by the administration in power in the United States, prevented it from doing so.

In addition, Cuba tried to acquire medicines and supplies with 60 firms from the northern country, of which only two replied.The manufacturers imt Medical ag and Acutronic, announced the end of their relations with the Caribbean nation, after they were acquired by the U.S. company Vyaire Medical Inc. Over the past year, Cuba has lost 160 million dollars due to U.S. sanctions in health care, having to go to distant places to buy more expensive goods.