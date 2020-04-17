Cuba reports 61 new cases for COVID 19 and 4 new deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) informed this Friday 61 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 923 confirmed cases in the country, as well as four new deaths and 21 medical discharges.

Out of the 923 diagnosed, 681 show stable clinical evolution; 31 deaths are reported (four yesterday), two evacuated and 192 discharged (21 yesterday); 10 patients are in critical condition and seven in severe condition.

At the close of April 16, 2,734 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 7,373 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care and 1,480 cases were studied, for a total of 23,317 samples taken and 923 positive ones (3.9%).

Of the 61 diagnosed cases, 36 are female (59%) and 25 are male (41%). 67.2% (41) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, the most affected age groups being: those over 60 with 24 cases (40%), followed by those under 40 with 20 cases (33.3%).